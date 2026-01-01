NDA govt highlights what good governance is all about

Visakhapatnam: From a state of depleting reserves, mounting debts, destructive leadership and fear-ridden governance, Andhra Pradesh has now emerged as a sought-after destination to invest, rebuild and draw global attention.

As a year comes to a close, the coalition leaders asserted that the TDP-led NDA government in AP has made up for the lost years of progress in just 18 months of its rule and reiterated that the year ahead is only going to be brighter with more industries and investments in store for the state.

Highlighting the achievements made by the coalition government, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao along with an army of seven MLAs of various constituencies, including Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, PGVR Naidu and CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, laid emphasis that people were very much relieved and in peace after witnessing a destructive government in the YSRCP’s tenure wherein development had not just come to a grinding halt but industries that were supposed to be set up in the state went back without leaving a trace.

“Even now, the YSRCP plays the same track of destructive politics but in the garb of a ‘rapa rapa’ slogan.

In recent times, it took an ugly turn during the birthday celebrations of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a goat was sacrificed before a flexi. What sort of a message is the Opposition trying to convey? It will certainly have an impact on the investors,” Palla Srinivasa Rao expressed concern.

Informing that the new South Coast Railway zonal office will be launched soon and a slew of railway projects such as station buildings, parking spaces, line and platform additions are in the offing, MP Sribharat said, “Traffic streamlining is one of the main agendas being focused upon.

As part of it, NHAI approved a design to streamline traffic at Anandapuram junction to highway and it would become a reality in 18 months. Development of key roads to connect Bhogapuram Airport as part of the VMRDA Master Plan, appointment of permanent leadership for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant have been looked into by meeting and negotiating with the concerned Union Ministers,” he shared.

Indicating that the camaraderie among the coalition leaders is very much intact and brushing aside rumours over differences brewing between him and the MP, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao made it clear that no one is encroaching upon other’s territory.

“In fact, all of us work as a team. Even if by any chance or due to changed equations in future, if Sribharat wants to contest as an MLA, which is very much unlike him, I am happy to contest as an MP,” the MLA hinted with a tinge of humour.

Assuring that ‘all is well’ among them, the coalition leaders underlined that in just 18 months of coming to power, the NDA government flexed its muscles and proved what good governance is all about and the overwhelming response to the recent CII International Partnership Summit confirmed this momentum.

“With major MNCs like Google, Cognizant, among others, establishing their presence, Visakhapatnam is developing into an AI-driven financial hub, with signs of development visible in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Konaseema,” the MLAs mentioned.

Ushering in the New Year, the coalition leaders stated that under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh plus the Centre’s support, Andhra Pradesh is on an unprecedented growth trajectory that is certain to multiply in the years to come.