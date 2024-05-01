NDA TDP and MP candidates conduct Election Campaign Rally G Kondurolo Town

The joint election campaign rally for TDP and YMP candidates in G Kondurolo town on Tuesday night saw a grand and enthusiastic start. Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the joint candidate for Mylavaram Constituency, and Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), the candidate for Vijayawada Parliament, led the rally.

Local party leaders, along with women supporters holding Haratuls, went door to door, seeking blessings for the success of the Telugu Desam Party candidates supported by the NDA alliance. The atmosphere was electric as the rally progressed through the town.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Keshineni Shivnath rode on top of the campaign cart, urging the residents to vote for the bicycle symbol. The rally was attended by leaders, activists, and supporters of Janasena, BJP, and Telugu Desam Party.

The candidates reiterated their commitment to the people of the constituency and highlighted their plans for the development and welfare of the region. The supporters expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming elections and pledged their support to the TDP and YMP candidates.

The joint election campaign rally in G Kondurolo town was a show of unity and strength as the candidates and their supporters geared up for the upcoming elections.