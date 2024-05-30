NDA will win 130 to 150 Assembly seats in AP: JSP

Visakhapatnam: NDA candidate of the south constituency Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav expressed confidence that the JSP will win all the seats contested across Andhra Pradesh and set a record.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that he would win with a majority of 50,000 votes in the constituency. He said he was sure of winning the election with a minimum majority of 30,000 votes.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing a mind game that YSRCP would win and he would take oath in Visakhapatnam on June 9. But the ruling YSRCP would face defeat in 2024 polls, the JSP leader predicted.

Vamsi Krishna stated that it is certain that the alliance will get 135 to 150 seats in AP and win 21 MP seats, including Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. He said that the people of the State were keen on NDA coming to power so that the State would be developed.

Further, the south alliance candidate condemned the false campaign being spread that he would lose the election. He said that he would quit polls if he loses. “If I win, will the media houses that are promoting false campaign against me shut their organisations,” he asked.