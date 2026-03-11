Necessary equipment to be purchased for GGH

Nellore: Hospital Development Committee (HDC) meeting chaired by Collector Himanshu Shukla has proposed to purchase necessary equipment related to different surgeries being performed in the GGH.

While expressing displeasure over GGH lagging behind in completing the targets related to the surgeries, HDC Chairman Himanshu Shukla has enquired the doctors and staff representing with general surgeries, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ophthalmology etc departments reasons for failure in completing the targets.

On the occasion, the Collector directed Deputy Collector Maheswara Reddy to prepare the proposals related to the surgeries within one week.

Collector also directed them the inspect the condition of beds at Intensive Care Unit(ICU) and get repair if not possible replace them at once.

While discussing over non-clinical issues, collector also directed ASP Ch Soujanya to ensure reducing the number of attendants coming along with patients to the hospital as such situation leads to serious traffic congestion at hospital main gate. He also ordered the ASP to ensure necessary security arrangements within the hospital premises.

The collector also directed the electricity department officials to make lighting arrangements properly and establish power backup system to avoid unscheduled power cuts in coming summer season.

Nellore RDO Anusha, GGH Superientendent Dr. Madhavi, Principal Dr. Rajeswari, and others were present.