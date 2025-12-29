Neeharika Bethanapalli crowned as ‘Miss India 2025’

Visakhapatnam: NeeharikaBethanapalli was crowned ‘Miss India 2025’ at the Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) national finale held recently in Jaipur.

Of the 105 finalists shortlisted across all categories, Neeharika emerged as national winner in ‘Forever Miss India’ category.

Forever Star India Awards (FSIA), organised under the leadership of its CEO Rajesh Agarwal and director Jaya Chauhan, brought together 105 finalists shortlisted contestants in national finale in multiple categories.

Among national winners, Neeharika Bethanapalli was crowned as ‘Forever Miss India 2025’.

Born and raised in Visakhapatnam, Neeharika is currently working in Bengaluru. Living and working in Bengaluru exposed her to people from different states, cultures, and belief systems.

Her pageant journey gained momentum when she was crowned ‘Miss Bengaluru 2025’ earlier, a defining moment that gave her a bigger platform to showcase her talent in the modelling space.

A B Tech (Electronics and Communication Engineering) graduate, Neeharika has over nine years of training in Kuchipudi dance and Carnatic music. She has performed at Maha Brinda Natyam Guinness World Record Kuchipudi events in 2008 and 2011, delivered multiple Carnatic music concerts under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, and also excelled in sports, winning gold medals in shot put, high jump and discus throw.

The FSIA national finale featured participation across prominent categories including ‘Miss Teen’, ‘Miss Universe’, ‘Miss India’, highlighting individuality, confidence and independence.