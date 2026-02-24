Neglect of tenant farmers alleged

Vijayawada: Alleging that tenant farmers, who form a major backbone of agricultural cultivation in the State, are being neglected, All India Kisan Morcha State Convenor and former minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao strongly criticised the government on Monday.

He launched a 30-hour indefinite hunger strike under the leadership of AP Tenant Farmers’ Association NTR and Krishna district committees, demanding that all tenant farmers be provided Rs 20,000 under the “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme. He also demanded removal of the requirement for the landowner’s signature for issuing tenant farmer identity cards and insisted that crop loans, compensation, and insurance benefits be extended directly to tenant farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Vadde clarified that landowners would not suffer any loss by signing lease agreements and that ownership rights would remain unaffected. Expressing concern over the plight of tenant farmers, he said they were “like candles that give light to others while melting away themselves,” adding that despite their hard work, they are left only with mounting debts.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers’ Association General Secretary V Venkateswarlu extended support to the protest, stating that agriculture in the State survives largely because of tenant farmers. He criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that promises made before elections — including recognition of tenant farmers, enactment of a special law, and extension of Annadata Sukhibhava benefits to all tenant farmers — have not been fulfilled after assuming office. Leaders warned that small and marginal farmers may gradually disappear, with agricultural lands ending up in the hands of large corporate entities. They also condemned the alleged use of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against public movement activists while providing protection to exploiters.

AP Rythu Sangham senior leader Y Kesava Rao criticised the recent State Budget, noting that while Rs 52,000 crore was allocated to agriculture, there was no specific mention of tenant farmers. Tenant Farmers’ Association State General Secretary Maganti Haribabu alleged that the present administration was continuing policies of the previous regime and questioned the allocation of land to corporates at nominal rates. The protest was presided over by Krishna district president TV Lakshmana Swamy. Leaders Panchakarla Rangarao, J Venkateswara Rao, and G Seetha Reddy were honoured with initiation garlands by Vadde to mark the beginning of the hunger strike. State Vice-President Gopal and other leaders also participated. Progressive songs rendered by farmers’ leader Alibaba.