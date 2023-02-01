Nelapadu: National Lok Adalat on Feb 11

Nelapadu(Guntur district): The National Lok Adalat would be conducted on February 11 throughout the state for settlement of criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, property disputes, bank recovery cases, money suits, promissory note cases, and pre-litigation cases, according to district and sessions judge and member secretary of AP State Legal Services Authority M Babitha.

She said in a statement here on Tuesday that under the direction of Chief Justice and patron-in-chief of AP State Legal Service Authority (APSLSA) Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra of AP High Court, executive chairman of APSLSA Justice Praveen Kumar and chairman of AP High Court Legal Services Committee will look after the Lok Adalat.

Babitha said that the Lok Adalat award is final and no appeal lies. The court fee paid to the pending civil cases in the courts is refundable if such cases are settled before the Lok Adalat.

She appealed to the people and all stakeholders to come forward and settle their cases amicably in the National Lok Adalat scheduled for February 11. For any assistance or details, people may approach the Legal Services Institution situated in the court compound, she added.