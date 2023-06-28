Nellore: 10-member gang of cyber fraudsters held

Nellore(SPSR Nellore district): Police arrested a 10-member cyber fraudster gang allegedly responsible for looting depositors’ money from the banks by utilising Aadhaar Enabled Payment System(AEPS) and recovered a laptop, all-in-one computer system and 10 mobile phones from them on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as N. Venkateswarlu (28), T Madhusudhan Reddy (27), D Ananda Rao (25), M Saikumar Reddy (24), R Srinivasulu (24), Sk Ummar (23), CH Sunny (21), M. Yuvaraj (20), N Sudhakar (26) and P Ravindra (28) and they belong to different places in the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy said that the accused used to secure people’s names, Aadhaar numbers and fingerprints by utilising a special instrument through online system and illegally withdrew Rs 51.25 lakh from their accounts by adopting AEPS.

The SP said that following a number of complaints received from the victims, police registered a case with crime number 167/2023 under Sections-IPC 420, 66(C), 66(D) IT Act and began an inquiry over the issue.

He said that during the probe, it was revealed all the accused were in the age group of 25 years. The SP appealed to the people to check their bank balance every day.

He said that if they find anything wrong, they should immediately inform the matter to the police through 1930 toll free number, or register a complaint with htpp://cybercrime.gov.in/ or lodge a written complaint at the nearby police station. He advised people not to disclose their personal information to strange persons.