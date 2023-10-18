  • Menu
Nellore: 12 passengers injured as bus overturns

Highlights

As many as 12 passengers were injured when a private travels bus overturned at Pellakuru crossroad in the district on Tuesday.

Nellore: As many as 12 passengers were injured when a private travels bus overturned at Pellakuru crossroad in the district on Tuesday.

According to sources, 23 people of same family of Mittapalli village of Visakhapatnam district hired a private travels bus to go to Tirupati and started on Monday morning. The bus was overturned near Pellakuru crossroad, as the driver failed to control the speeding vehicle. The driver fled from the scene. Pellakuru SI Srikanth rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Naidupet Area Hospital. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable. Pellakuru police registered a case and took up investigation.

