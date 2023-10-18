Live
- Power subsidy to be extended to another 4,230 connections
- Telangana people want double engine sarkar: Union Minister
- Kommineni visits Dwaraka Tirumala
- Don’t drag us into politics. Pravallika’s suicide was love failure, says mother
- Minister dares TDP for debate on Dalits’ welfare
- TSNAB seizes 1,000 kgs of ganja
- Private Bus Driver And Owner Remanded To Judicial Custody After Fatal Accident
- Operation Ajay: Fifth Flight Brings Indians And Nepalese Nationals Back From Tel Aviv
- Apple launches affordable Pencil for iPads: Details
- Assam CM Questions Rahul Gandhi's Critique of Dynastic Politics, Citing Rajnath Singh's Son
Just In
Nellore: 12 passengers injured as bus overturns
Highlights
As many as 12 passengers were injured when a private travels bus overturned at Pellakuru crossroad in the district on Tuesday.
Nellore: As many as 12 passengers were injured when a private travels bus overturned at Pellakuru crossroad in the district on Tuesday.
According to sources, 23 people of same family of Mittapalli village of Visakhapatnam district hired a private travels bus to go to Tirupati and started on Monday morning. The bus was overturned near Pellakuru crossroad, as the driver failed to control the speeding vehicle. The driver fled from the scene. Pellakuru SI Srikanth rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Naidupet Area Hospital. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable. Pellakuru police registered a case and took up investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS