Nellore: 30 red sanders logs worth Rs 3Lakh seized

Nellore/Kadapa: Forest officials seized 30 red sander logs worth Rs 3 lakh at Nellore Palem check post close to Atmakur town on Saturday.

While the officials conducting routine checking of vehicles on the highway in the morning hours, they detected the red sanders logs kept under watermelon stocks in a Tata Ace. When the staff tried to apprehend the vehicle driver and cleaner, they immediately escaped from the place leaving the vehicle.

They shifted the vehicle with RS logs to Atmakur and booked a case on the incident.

Badvel police arrested two persons for illegally transporting gutka and recovered Rs 1 lakh worth 6,525 gutka packets and a car from them at Kota street cross road in Badvel town on Saturday. The accused were identified as M Narayana,42 Guptanagar and U Narasimhulu, Fathimanagar of Badvel town.

According to the Badvel Urban SI K Venkataramana, while police conducting vehicle checkups at Kota street cross roads, they noticed the accused transporting banned gutka in a car to other areas.