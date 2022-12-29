Nellore: 8 die in TDP roadshow

Nellore: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Kandukuru roadshow of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, eight people lost their lives and another 10 are said to have received injuries.

Naidu reached the town as part of 'Idemi Kharma,' the first day of his three-day tour. There was a massive gathering at the NTR Centre. As Naidu's convoy entered the lane and he started addressing the people, there was some jostling and some people fell into a drainage. All of them fell unconscious as they consumed drain water.Naidu from atop his vehicle had been cautioning the crowds not to push each other but even as he was making the appeal, the incident took place. All of them were immediately shifted to a government hospital which was within 200 metres of the place of incident.

Naidu stopped his speech and made all the party leaders rush to the hospital and ensure that best of treatment was given to them. As news of some people dying known, Naidu also went to the hospital and enquired with the doctors about the condition of the injured. He was informed that eight people had died.

Naidu returned to his campaign vehicle and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the dead and promised that education of their children will be take care by the NTR Trust. He also converted the meeting into a condolence meeting and observed two-minute silence.

The deceased were identified as China Kondaiah from Gudlur mandal and Kakumani Raja from Kandukur town, Vijay, Yatagiri and Devineni Ravindra.