Nellore: ABVP demands to lift police cases on activists

Nellore: ABVP activists staged a protest with black ribbons on Thursday for arresting the leaders and booking cases against them across the state. ABVP city wing organised a protest at VR College centre demanding to increase employment opportunities to jobless and stop harassment to their activists who have been agitating for the cause.

Parishat state joint secretary Sankar said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to provide employment to educated in the state. Though the CM informed 1.83 vacancies existed in the state, he asked as to why he had failed to include them in the job calendar.

Stating that recruitments through DSC hasn't been done for the last two years, he sought a white paper on recruitments in the state. He demanded to lift police cases unconditionally. State Executive Committee members Saikrishna, city secretary Jayant and others were present.