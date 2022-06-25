Nellore : All set for counting of votes tomorrow

Nellore : The district election authorities are getting ready for counting of votes of Atmakur Assembly bypoll on Sunday. The election for Atmakur constituency was held on Thursday and the counting is scheduled to be held on June 26. The poll percentage was 82.4 during 2019 and now it has reduced to 64.2 percent.

During 2019 polls, out of 2,08,990 votes, 1,72,288 have been polled that comes to around 82.4 percent. Now, during June 2022, out of 2,13,338 votes, 1,37,081 have been polled. The variation between the polls was around 18 percent of votes. Analysts say the ambiguity among voters this time was mainly due to the main opposition TDP not in the fray and failed to guide the voters and Jana Sena also not directed their voters whom to support despite having alliance with the BJP.

During 2019, AS Pet lagged among 7 mandals in the segment and now the situation worsened with poor turn out of voters in AS Pet, Chejarla, Marripadu and Anantasagaram mandals. It was 41,517 votes polled in Atmakur municipal limits in 2019 and now it confined to 33,215 votes. Poor turn out in urban areas also affected the poll percentage. But 8 villages crossed 80 percent of polling on Thursday. 86.94 percent at Uppalapadu, 85.82 percent at Anasuyanagar, 84.26 percent at Ravulakollu, 82.69 percent at Nernuru, 81.81 percent at Audurupalli, 81.49 percent at Vengampalli, 80.21 percent at Vengareddy Palem and 80.19 percent at Padamatipalem in Atmakur constituency.

Further, counting staff members were provided training at Andhra Engineering College premises on Friday in which Collector Chakradhar Babu, Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad, RDO T Bapi Reddy and DRDA Project Director Sambasiva Reddy participated.