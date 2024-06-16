Nellore: Amaravati capital to be completed within 2 years

Nellore : Describing construction of Amaravati capital as dream of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, minister of municipal administration and urban development Ponguru Narayana said that government is keen on completing Amaravati capital within two years.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, the minister recalled that government had acquired 34,000 acre land from the farmers within 58 days in 2015 and completed the government buildings, roads, underground drainage and other infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore against tenders called for total Rs 48,000 crore for the construction capital.

He said that unfortunately after YSRCP government came to power in 2019, the capital was neglected leaving the state without capital.

The minister said that keeping the past experience in mind, the current government has chalked out an action plan with ambitious goal of completing the capital within a time-bound manner.

He said that when he was municipal administration minister last time, he got constructed 114 parks, roads, underground drainage and provided infrastructure facilities in a big way across the district.

Narayana said that people of the state suffered a lot as the previous YSRCP government forcibly collected taxes even on garbage during its 5 years tenure.

Questioning the credibility of YSRCP government which neglected the construction of TIDCO houses, Narayana said that 11 lakh houses were constructed during TDP rule between 2014-2019 and the government is keen on completing the pending houses with all facilities in the interest of the poor in coming days.

