Nellore: Ameerjan completes art for Guinness Record

Nellore: Artist Ameerjan on Sunday completed the 790-square feet-long art on the Save Trees theme within 54 hours. The art will enter the Guinness World Record soon.

He started the art at a college in the city on February 22 and completed it late on Sunday.

District Inspector of Survey Ghouse Basha and the team inspected and handed over the certificate of completion after measuring the length and width of the art.

Local doctors, officials, and heads of various commercial organisations visited the place and appreciated his efforts.

He sprayed varnish on the painting as part of safety till authorities of the Guinness Records announce the result.