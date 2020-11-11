Nellore: Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy seeks action on mining mafia

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy came down heavily on the followers of Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy for exploiting natural resources in the name of mining Prabhugiripatnam hillocks within a one-and-half years.

Addressing media on Wednesday, he demanded the administration to identify the mining mafia, who looted natural resources at the historical place.

Ramana Reddy also said that the TDP government had permitted mining in 2018 and the local people requested the government to stop the activity keeping its historic significance in view.