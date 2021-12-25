Nellore: Anil Kumar Yadav lashes out at actors Nani, Pawan

Nellore: Water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, in a sarcastic tone, said he doesn't know who actor Nani was. "I know only Kodali Nani who is famous in Andhra Pradesh. I don't know who actor Nani is," he said while responding to the comments by the Tollywood star over controls on prices of movie tickets by the YSRCP government. He said the government was least bothered about the comments of Nani or and others. The minister said these people were concerned about their own remuneration and not about the problems of theatre managements.

Anil Kumar also dragged Jana Sena chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan into the issue asking asked how much Pawan is charging for a movie. "Why can't he reduce his remuneration? If he does so, the film production costs will significantly come down and there will not be any problems for the sector," he said.

He said that he had heard that Vakeel Saab movie was made with a budget of Rs 70 plus crore and Pawan Kalyan's remuneration is said to be anywhere between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore. It shows that Pawan is cashing in on his craze and the film's budget seems to be just 20 per cent while the hero's remuneration is 80 per cent, he added. The minister opined that there will be no problems if Pawan reduces his remuneration to Rs 10 crore from Rs 50 crore.