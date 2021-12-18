Nellore: Appoint woman doctor for female prisoners, says BJYM

Nellore: BJYM leaders requested the District Collector to depute a women doctor for treating the female prisoners in the Central jail. They informed that women doctor at the jail has not been available since November 10 and the prisoners are facing difficult situation for consulting the male doctor. BJYM leader N K Yashwant Singh met the Collector and handed over a representation in this regard. He said many prisoners were succumbed to various diseases in the jail due to lack of proper care. Even though GGH authorities recommend them for higher institutions for treatment, the delay has been leading to deaths, he stated.



A male doctor, who has been treating both the male and female prisoners, used to harass women with foul language. Records reveal that majority women patients were contacting the male doctors even though rule book says administration should provide a female doctor for them. He requested the Collector to look into the matter and take steps to depute a female doctor for the Central jail.