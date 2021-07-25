Nellore Auto Nagar to get facelift

Nellore: Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the government will set up an industrial park in Nellore Rural constituency. Participating in a programme at Auto Nagar on Sunday along with Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, he said there would be significant progress in Auto Nagar area in the coming days. Goutham Reddy said the APIIC was spending Rs 22 crore under Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSECDP) for developing infrastructure such as cement roads, drains, BT patch works and canals in two phases. He said they were taking up work shortly with good quality.

He slammed the previous government for not spending a rupee on development of Auto Nagar. He said a maintenance committee would be formed and collect Corpus Fund for developing the Auto Nagar as a model one.

He also said they have plans to develop a mini Auto Nagar in Amancharla area in 500 acres keeping needs of the future in view. He informed the APIIC would take up construction and maintenance responsibility.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said development of Auto Nagar has been a dream till now and they are focussing on its promotion. Workers and owners of the area would feel happy observing the development there, he added. MLA K Sridhar Reddy was also present.