Nellore: Call to adopt novel teaching methods

Nellore: Founder Vice Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU) Prof C R Visweswara Rao said education is not only the learning of facts, but the training of minds to imagine in a different way. Addressing a programme organised by the varsity online on Sunday in connection with the Teachers' Day, he said the teachers should educate the students by blending both their knowledge and experience aiming to make them enlightened. He mentioned many tales from Mahabharata and said experience was crucial for teachers for practical teaching. Prof Rao also said that the former President of India Abdul Kalam used to love teaching and suggested a direct interaction between teachers and students which is essential for a live classroom experience. He also said a teacher should be a continuous learner for understanding many new contemporary things that finally reflect in their way of instruction. Former VC stressed that multidiscipline was required for the teachers as suggested by the New Education Policy.

Principal Secretary, School Education and in-charge Vice Chancellor B Rajasekhar suggested the teachers should avoid monotonous way of instruction and they require new talents and should search for advanced modes of teaching for attracting the students as systems have been highly impacted due to the pandemic. Now, online education is being followed in all institutions for lessening the gravity of damage to the sector and now the teachers should get ready for development of the varsity. He asked the teachers to observe what is happening in the society and mould themselves to face the situation and find novel methods in teaching.

Teachers, initially garlanded the portrait of Dr S Radhakrishnan, offering floral tributes. Rector of the varsity Prof M Chandraiah, Registrar Dr L V K Reddy, College Principal Dr S Suja Nair, Doordarshan former director Padmanabhaiah and students participated.