Nellore: Central team inspects quality of PDS rice

Nellore: A team of officials from the Centre inspected rice distribution in the city as part of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and they found that the stocks were of low quality and the people are not consuming them.

Team members GS Sharma, Nirmal, and Mangilal Chimpa visited 36th ration shop in the 11th ward on Tuesday and inspected the quality of rice.

They visited some households in the nearby areas and interacted with the cardholders. They asked about the quality of rice and collected opinions from them whether they are consuming them or not.

People said rice being distributed during the second phase was not of proper quality and hence they were not opting for it. District Supplies Officer MV Sudhakar Rao, MRO Manohar, ASO Ravi Kumar and others were present.