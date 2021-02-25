Nellore Collector Chakradhar Babu receives PM Kisan award in Delhi

Nellore: The district bagged the prestigious PM Kisan Award for resolving grievances of the farmers. The district administration has settled around 5,000 grievances from the farmers and Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu received the award from the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a programme in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with the second anniversary of the PM Kisan Scheme. The district administration had started a special grievance day on the issues of the farmers and arranged a special system for resolving their issues which fetched huge response from poor farmers in the district. Commissioner of Agriculture Arun Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture C Ananda Kumari, Assistant Director Anitha were also present.