Nellore: Congress only developed backward Venkatagiri, claims Dr Chinta Mohan

Nellore: Congress candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection Dr Chinta Mohan said that the BJP, TDP and YSR Congress have done nothing for the development of backward Venkatagiri region and added the Congress was the only party that focussed on its holistic progress.

Participating in a campaign in Venkatagiri town on Friday, he said Central School, Highway via the town and other infrastructure facilities were provided by their party only.

He said other parties have no moral right to seek votes from the people as they did nothing for them. He asked the people whether they require a government with corrupt practices or one that deceives the people or the party that lures the people assuring practically unviable promises.

He said the BJP had increased prices of fertilizers from Rs 900 to Rs 1,100 putting a huge burden on farmers.

Now, petrol, diesel, gas, edible oil and pulses were skyrocketing in the market, he said and added both the state and Central governments have failed to control them.

He said they were spending crores of rupees to lure the voters and asked which Act allowed them to do so.