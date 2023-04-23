Nellore: Development possible only with YSRCP says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy stated that development is only possible with the YSR Congress party as the government has been spending hundreds of crores of rupees on various welfare schemes and developmental activities in the last four years rule.

Inaugurating the internal cement roads at Peduru village in TP Gudur mandal on Saturday, Kakani said that till date, the government has taken up various development works worth Rs 5 crore in the constituency.

Stating that Rs 1.82 crore spent for construction of cement roads, he said Rs 29.32 lakhs were allocated for drainages construction.

The minister urged people to extend their support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuation of the schemes in next ensuing elections.

Later the minister interacted with the people and accepted representations from them.

On the occasion, the minister advised people who failed to secure the government benefits to approach the Village Secretariat or local ruling party leaders to get their names included in the list.