Nellore: Distributing only 6 ankanams to poor due to shortage of vacant lands says Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said they are distributing only 6 ankanams of land to the houseless poor due to shortage of vacant lands in the city limits against the assurance of 9 ankanams earlier.

Interacting with local population after distributing house pattas in 15th division in the city on Monday, Anil Kumar said the opposition was making baseless allegations against the ruling party and added they were ready to accept any mistakes they had committed.

He admitted that he had assured to provide 9 ankanams of land for the poor and they were confined to 6 ankanams due to shortage of lands in the city area.

The Minister explained that it requires around 350 acres of lands for the applied 14,000 people at six ankanams per family.

They had purchased lands up to Inamadugu for meeting the demand and it necessitates acquiring at least 450-500 acres of land for distributing sites at 9 ankanams of land to each family, he said.

Anil Kumar said the volume of lands was not available anywhere close to the district headquarters and hence they were distributing 6 ankanams.

He said the value of these would significantly increase even up to Rs 1 lakh per ankanam in the coming four years.

He said that there was no use with houses constructed by the TIDCO and this land distribution was a boon to the poor families as they would be having their own property.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector(Housing) Videh Khare, RDO SK Hussain Saheb and local leaders were present.