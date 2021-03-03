Nellore: Efforts on to improve poll percentage in towns

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they were creating voter awareness for increasing poll percentage in municipal towns. He also informed that they are making all necessary arrangements for conducting the civic polls in a free and fair manner. He visited Atmakur town in connection with the municipal polls and inspected strong rooms and polling centres in the municipal limits on Tuesday.

Further, Collector Chakradhar Babu reviewed the poll arrangements with the officials of the Revenue, Police, and other departments at Atmakur RDO's office. Speaking to the media, the Collector said that the Model Code of Conduct has been in force in four municipalities in the district.

"Officials have been taking all measures for the smooth conduct of the polls and static surveillance, shadow and video surveillance teams have been working actively in the municipal areas. We have been creating awareness among the voters to increase the poll percentage in the urban areas," he said.

Special programmes are being organised for creating awareness among the people on the significance of voting through videos, pamphlets, and social media, he added. The Collector explained that they would take measures for maintaining sanitation in the towns during the polling time. He also informed that voter slips would be distributed from March 4th onwards in all municipal areas.

Chakradhar Babu said that they had deputed polling staff and training has been provided to them twice. He said 100 per cent live webcasting would be arranged at all polling stations. District officials have already been deputed as special officers to the municipal areas, the Collector pointed out. Atmakur RDO G Suvarnamma, Municipal Commissioner and others were present.