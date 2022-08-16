Nellore exported Rs 1,400 cr products: Ambati

Nellore: Water resources minister and district in-charge minister Ambati Rambabu said 73 industries in the district are producing 18 lakh tonnes of products every year worth Rs 1,400 crore and exporting them to the US, China, Japan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, European countries, and middle east. He hoisted the national flag at the police parade grounds in the city on Monday and received a general guard of honour. The Minister said major industries such as Kribhco, Concord and Midhani were coming up in the district with Rs 4,190 crore and they generate employment for around 3,700 people. He announced roads and drainages works in MSME Park proposed in 174 acres for plastic and packaging industries at Narampet in Atmakur would shortly start with Rs 23 crore.

Rambabu said they had allocated 4-acre land for the health hub in Kothuru in Nellore rural mandal. He also said that 10 mega and major industries were proposed in the district with Rs 13,070 crore and the APIIC allocated plots in 9 acres for 14 industries with investment of Rs 34 crore are going to be established.

The Minister said they would give top priority for the safety of people and arranged 10,126 CCTV cameras in the district for identifying the criminals instantly. The police department identified 46 black spots on roads and arranged CCTV cameras at 427 places besides positioning laser guns. He said an anti-human trafficking unit has been arranged in the district and found whereabouts of 14 missing minor girls during last 10 years.

Ambati Rambabu said Rs 114 crore is being spent for drinking water pipelines for the merged villages and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank was providing the support. He said they were also taking up works with Rs. 80 crore in Nellore city and also in Jagananna layout at Jammalapalem in Kavali with Rs 48.58 crore.

He said Rs 422 crore are being spent for double line roads connecting mandals with the district headquarters under NDB project and the 6 works are in progress.