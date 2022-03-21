Nellore: Gaiety marks Ranganatha Swamy Rathotsavam

Nellore: Gaiety marked the Rathotsavam of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy at Ranganayakula Pet on Sunday. Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav participated in the programme and pulled the chariot.

The historical shrine famous for its ancient sculpture on the banks of river Penna, built by Pallava rulers during seventh or eighth century in Nellore is attracting thousands of devotees and sightseers in the city limits. Here, Ranganatha is seen within the reclining position on his couch Anantha Sesha. According to legend, rulers of Simhapuri Raja Mahendra Varma in around 12th century constructed the temple.

A concrete wall was constructed between the 'Dwajasthambham' and the main entrance on the western side of shrine to prevent access into Sanctum Sanctorum around seven decades back. Another attracting aspect is the opening of western side of shrine led the reflected rays of Sun from the adjacent River Pennar fall on the Vakshasthalam of idol of presiding deity. Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav pulled the chariot offering silk clothes to the Lord. The streets encircling the temple were occupied by the devotees who came from various parts of the district to participate in Rathotsavam. Elaborate arrangements made by the temple administration and police for smooth conduct of the event. There is a practice of Vedagiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy (Narasimhulu Konda) attending the Rathotsavam and the temple authorities offered silk clothes to the Utsava deities. In turn, Ranganatha Swamy temple authorities also offer clothes to utsava deities of Narasimhulu Konda as part of Edurukolu fest.