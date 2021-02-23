Nellore: Gear up for municipal polls, Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu tells civic chiefs

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu has directed the municipal commissioners and election officials of the civic bodies in the district to start the process of verifying nominations and check the status of candidates for the ensuing local body elections.

Addressing the municipal commissioners and poll officials here on Monday over the arrangements for polling on March 10 and counting on March 14 in Atmakur, Naidupet, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet municipalities, the collector said the officials had gained good experience with the panchayat polls in four phases and asked them to utilise their expertise in the municipal polls too.

The collector said polls for 23 wards in Atmakur, 25 wards in Venkatagiri, 25 wards in Naidupet and another 25 wards in Sullurpet municipality would be conducted. He said the process of receiving nominations has been completed in the four municipalities and 531 people have filed their nominations.

Election officers should acquaint with the election manual for conducting the polls effectively for identification of polling stations, recruitment of polling staff and distributing polling material on time in a systematic way, he said.

Chakradhar Babu asked the Municipal Commissioners to conduct a meet with candidates of political parties for creating an understanding on the election manual and guidelines.

He also asked them to reduce the volume of invalid votes by creating proper knowledge among the voters. He directed them to provide all amenities at the polling stations on the day of polling and counting. He also suggested them to follow Covid guidelines while conducting the polls.