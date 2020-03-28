Nellore: GGH now looks after only Covid-19 cases says Collector MV Seshagiri Babu

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu said about 200 medical professionals and paramedics across the district came forward to extend their support for treating the cases. He addressed the media on Friday and said that they are completely converting the Government General Hospital as the Regional Centre for Covid-19 cases and hence they had made arrangements for medical services at the Narayana General Hospitals.



The Collector said now 1,000 beds are ready in the hospital and another 1,200 beds will get ready by Saturday. Now, volunteers and staff members of the village secretariats are conducting a survey in the villages and have been informing to the health teams and 104 staff if they find any suspected symptoms. Such people are being shifted to the hospital for medical check-up and further investigations, he said.

Seshagiri Babu appealed to the people to visit malls, shops and others for essentials only between 6 am to 1 pm. Sanitation programme is being implemented in all villages on war foot basis for clean environment.

Collector also said they had formed 5 mobile teams in the district and monitoring the situation by using 10 drone cameras. SP Bhaskar Bhushan and Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar were also present.