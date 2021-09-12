Nellore: Heavy water flow on Sangam barrage hits vehicular traffic

Nellore: Vehicular traffic on Sangam barrage stopped abruptly following heavy water overflow on the barrage as a result of release of water from the Somasila reservoir into the Penna River.

With the storage level reaching 73.90 tmc ft as against the total storage level of 78 tmc ft, project officials are now releasing 13,234 cusecs of water into the Penna downstream which includes 8,600 cusecs to Kandaleru reservoir.

The water storage level reached to 55.78 tmc ft as against the total storage capacity of 68.03 tmc ft at Kandaleru.

Officials have been releasing 2,335 cusecs from the reservoir. Meanwhile, revenue and irrigation officials alerted the fishermen and people living close to the Penna River from Sangam to Nellore to keep away from the river flow in view of heavy discharge from the barrage.

Irrigation and police officials also issued a warning to the people on possible flooding in low-lying areas.