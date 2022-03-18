Nellore: JAC protests against move to privatise Genco power plant

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees' Joint Action Committee organised a huge rally in Nellore city on Thursday demanding to rollback the decision of privatising the Genco power plant at Krishnapatnam. They organised a rally from Nartaki centre to Collectorate via VRC Centre and handed over a representation to the Collector.

Thousands of JAC activists staged a protest at VR College centre shouting slogans against the privatisation proposals. Later they reached the Collectorate and sat before the office expressing dissent over handing over the plant to the private players.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy planning to handover the Rs 21,000 crore project in the state to Adani group. He asked why the state government has planned to hand over the plant to private sector despite having port and railway line facility. Because of conveyer belt and nearness to the port there will be low handling charges, Somireddy said. CPI general secretary K Narayana said all parties including YSR Congress should come forward to save the Genco power plant at Krishnapatnam.

He criticised Jagan for following dictas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handing over the plant to Adanis. Narayana said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has become B-team of BJP, who ridiculously said he would take up padayatra if BJP provides him with the route map.

Meanwhile Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy suffered brief illness while participating in a rally on Thursday. He was rushed to a private hospital and doctors advised him to take a rest for few days.