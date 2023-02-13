Nellore: Jana Sena launches membership drive

Nellore: Jana Sena leaders launched party membership drive in the city on Sunday. JSP district general secretary Gunukula Kishore said that for the first time, Jana Sena has taken the decision to offer active membership to the entry members. He said the party will never ignore the welfare of worker, who takes the responsibility on their shoulders.

This active membership of Jana Sena was a testimony to the fact that Pawan Kalyan takes care of party activists, Kishore said and added party chief spent an amount from his earnings last year to assure the party workers. So far, 196 activists died accidentally, and the party has provided at Rs 5,00,000 per family and support accident insurance of Rs. 50,000 to 69 families.

He appealed to party leaders and activists to explain to all enthusiastic about the active membership of the party and take responsibility to join everyone as members.

Pawan Kalyan should be given a chance this time. Party activists Prasanna, Prashanth Goud, Rahim, and others participated in the membership drive.