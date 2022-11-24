Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy welcomes CBI probe

Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy welcomed the AP High Court ordering CBI probe into the theft at the district court that occurred in April 2016.

The order is based on the recommendation of the district and sessions judge. Reacting to the HC order, the minister told the media here on Thursday that he had informed the court that he had no objection to a probe by the CBI as he was honest and there was no need to fear consequences.

Stating that all issues would come to light in the investigation, he dared the Opposition which is making adverse comments on the issue should seek a similar probe by the CBI on the cases filed against their leaders.