Nellore: Kavali Revenue division registers 26.7 percent Polling in panchayat elections

Nellore: Kavali revenue division registered 26.7 pc of polling till 10.30 am and Varikuntapadu Mandal is top in the entire division with 44 pc of polling. Coastal Mandal Bogole registered only 13 pc which is the least among 9 Mandals. District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu reached Kovurupalli in Bogole Mandal for observing the poll process as it has witnessing poor turn out of voters.

Further, TDP leaders camped in Allur for observing the voting pattern. Senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that Allur SI has been threatening the opposition leaders and warned that they would lodge a complaint with the State Election Commission.