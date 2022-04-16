Nellore: Key documents, gadgets stolen from court

Nellore: Important documents were stolen from the Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate Court premises in Nellore on Wednesday night and the bench clerk lodged a complaint at the Chinna Bazar Police Station late on Thursday. They registered a case with crime number 112/2022 under sections 457, 380 of IPC.

Police officials said some people entered the premises and they decamped with some important documents, electronic material such as tablet, mobile phones and others on Wednesday night and court staff noticed it on Thursday morning.

The entire material was in a bag and it was dropped outside the court premises in a canal and crucial documents were missing. There was no CCTV camera coverage in the court premises and now police personnel are relying on CCTV footage outside the court premises and other sources. In fact, according to police, the documents and electronic gadgets were related to the case filed by the former Minister S Chandramohan Reddy against his rival K Govardhan Reddy in 2016. Govardhan Reddy charged that then Minister Somireddy was having Rs 1,000 crore worth properties overseas and the TDP leader challenged it and lodged a complaint with the Nellore rural Police. Govardhan Reddy was A1, and Pasupuleti Chiranjeevi alias Mani Mohan from Chittoor was A2 in the case. Now, the case is in 4th Additional Judicial Magistrate Court.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao visited the spot on Friday and said they were keenly observing CCTV footage from other sources for any clues on the incident. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said.