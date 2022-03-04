Nellore: Leaders pay rich tributes to Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the sudden demise of Minister Goutham Reddy is a big loss to the state and added though he was basically a businessman he mingled with all sections of people and strived hard for serving them.

Many party leaders, ministers, MPs and legislators attended the 10th day ceremony of late minister Goutham Reddy at Udayagiri on Thursday. Sajjala said people also felt as if they lost a family member because of affinity with him. It is also a big loss to the YSR Congress since Goutham has been an active member for more than a decade.

He said they would follow in the footprints of late Minister and work hard for the development of his constituency and other parts of the state as well. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Energy Minister B Srinivasa Reddy, Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar, MPs V Prabhakar Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, K Sanjeevaiah, R Pratap Kumar Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy, V Varaprasad Rao attended the ceremony and offered floral tributes.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi, Deputy Mayor P Roopkumar Yadav and Nuda Chairman M Dwarakanath participated.