Nellore Lok Sabha seat: TDP still in search of suitable candidate

Nellore: TDP is still searching for a suitable candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha seat. The party had contested for this seat nine times but won only twice since its formation in 1983. It tasted defeat even in alliance with BJP in 1998 and 2004 during its nine attempts for Nellore MP seat.

Putchalapalli Penchalaiah had contested on TDP ticket for Nellore MP seat (reserved for SCs) in 1984 elections against Congress candidate Orepalle Venkatasubbaiah and won with a majority of 55,551votes. In the second attempt, Vukkala Rajeswaramma contested on TDP ticket and defeated Congress nominee Panabaka Lakshmi with a majority of 40,453 votes.

After Nellore constituency became general seat during 2009 elections, TDP continuously lost the seat for four times.

In 2019 elections, YSRCP nominee Adala Prabhakara Reddy got elected against TDP nominee Beeda Mastan Rao with a huge margin of 1,48,571 votes. In 2014 elections, TDP lost the seat with a margin of just 13,428 votes as Congress split the TDP votes.

In that elections, YSRCP nominee Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy got 5,76,396 votes, while TDP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy secured 5,62,918 votes. Congress candidate Vakati Narayana Reddy got 22,780 votes. If Vakati Narayana Reddy was not in the fray, TDP would have definitely won the election with a majority of 36,348 votes against YSRCP candidate.

TDP faced similar situation in 2009 elections when the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) diverted 1,38,111 TDP votes by fielding its candidate and Congress won the triangular fray. In those elections, Congress nominee Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy got 4,30,235 votes; TDP candidate Venteru Venugopala Reddy secured 3,75,342 votes; and PRP candidate Jana Ramachandraiah got 1,38,111 votes. If PRP was not in the race, then TDP surely would have won against Congress with 1,83,318 votes.

Adala Prabhakara Reddy, who was the TDP nominee for Nellore MP seat in 2014 elections, is now contesting from Nellore rural constituency. While Beeda Mastan Rao, who was TDP candidate for Nellore MP seat in 2019, is presently YSRCP nominee.

Political circles say that YSRCP is facing serious dissidence in six Assembly segments out of seven in Nellore parliament seat.

Observers feel that there are chances for the TDP winning the Nellore MP seat if Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy contests as its candidate. It may be noted that YSRCP has refused to renominate him as Lok Sabha candidate from Ongole.