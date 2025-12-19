Nellore Mayor Sravanthi's resignation accepted

Nellore: The general body meeting of Nellore Municipal Corporation held on Thursday headed by the newly elected in-charge chairman, Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav, has unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor Potluri Sravanthi.

As many as 40 corporators against the total 52 attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Roop Kumar Yadav has clarified that he will act as the in-charge mayor till a new Mayor assumes office. He said that Mayor Sravanthi has resigned to her post on December 14 due to personal reasons.

He said that as per the Constitution, NMC Mayor post is allocated to woman from Schedule Tribe only, asserting that the coalition government will act in a democratic manner and there will be no scope for second thought over the issue.

Informing that 11 months are left for the conclusion of the present body as per the guidelines, Roop Kumar claimed that during these 11 months, the newly elected body will take up several developmental activities headed by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy. He appealed the public to extend their cooperation. Earlier, Roop Kumar Yadav assumed charge as the in-charge Mayor. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and party leaders were present.