Nellore: Mega job mela conducted

Staff of Krishna Chaitanya Degree College with students who took part in job mela in Nellore

Highlights

Nellore: Krishna Chaitanya Degree College in coordination with 9HR Solutions conducted a mega job mela here on Tuesday. ICICI & Sri City-based MNCs participated in the mega job mela.

On the occasion, the directors of the college Dr R V Krishna Reddy and P Chandra Sekhar Reddy briefed the media about the selected students. They said that 96 students were selected for RMPC-company, 46 students for LED-TV company and 59 for ICICI.

They congratulated the students for the great achievement and informed that they were providing placements to students through regular campus drives.

Dean B Sudha Rani, Principal S Nagaiah, Vice-Principals and other staff were present.

