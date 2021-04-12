Nellore: Minister Appala Raju slams Lokesh's tall claims in bypoll

Nellore: The good governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will give a decisive victory for the party in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju while addressing media on Sunday.

He slammed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for his tall claims during Tirupati bypoll campaign that pensions would be increased, fuel rates would be decreased and for degrading the physiotherapy the profession of YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy.

He said Naidu and other TDP leaders have no issues to raise during the campaign and were confined to criticise the government regarding the ticket prices of Vakeel Saab movie.

Referring to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan comments, the Minister said Jana Sena has to question its ally BJP, which is in power at the Centre, regarding privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and bifurcation promises.

Instead, Pawan has been targeting the YSRCP with political motives, the Minister said and added the BJP leaders and Naidu were not raising their voice against hike in prices of diesel, petrol, and fertilizers and questioned BJP leaders why they were silent when the followers of TDP leader K Atchannaidu vandalised Nandi statue in Srikakulam district.

The Minister said the bypoll would be taken as referendum for the 22-month governance of the Chief Minister and demanded TDP to reply to the challenge of Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.