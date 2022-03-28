Nellore: Mutyalamma festival to begin on March 29

Nellore: Popular Mutyalamma Festival is being organised from March 29 for four days up to April 1 at Turpu Kanupuru in Chillakuru mandal and the administration is gearing up for conducting it smoothly. APSRTC is arranging 150 services across the district for the convenience of the devotees.

Gudur RDO Murali Krishna, DSP B Rajagopala Reddy are monitoring arrangements. Officials are anticipating huge throng of devotees across two Telugu states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka due to decline of Covid cases.

The temple was constructed in 1918 and it was renovated in 1942.

The festival has been organized since 1982. Temple trust board chairman Vemareddy Murali Mohan Reddy informed that they are inviting people's representatives, officials and others for the festival.