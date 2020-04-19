Nellore: Online delivery system not reaching red zones

Nellore: The online delivery system in the district headquarters developed by the state government is found to be a bane to the city population where many outskirts are not getting the essentials. Even other local commercial sites that sell products online are also saying no to distant municipal divisions and outskirt villages and places close to the district headquarters.

The district administration had declared 32 divisions out of 54 as red zones as the number of COVID cases has been increasing. People reside in these containment zones are confining to their households where the local ward secretariat staff members and other revenue staff provide essentials to them.

In case they require anything in addition, they should order online. District administration encouraged many traders to supply essentials asking them to start websites for placing the orders. Consequently, many people started online websites and were accepting orders for the supply of essentials.

Interestingly, there are many areas where people cannot get quality products such as Venkateswara Puram, Janardhan Reddy Colony, Kothakalava Centre, Narayanareddy Pet, Kissan Nagar, interior areas of Vedayapalem and Podalakur road are not getting the supplies.