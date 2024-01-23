Nellore: People throng Collectorate for getting issues resolved

Nellore: People in good numbers thronged Jaganannaku Chebudam and Spandana programmes held at the Collectorate on Monday.

With just a few months remaining for 2024 elections, petitioners were seen appealing to the officials to speed up the process of resolving their long pending issues.

Most of the petitions received were related to land disputes, pensions, ration cards, house site pattas, sanction of loans for constructing houses under Jananna Housing Colonies etc.

Collector M Harinarayanan directed the officials of the departments concerned to address people’s problems in a transparent manner without delay. Farmers who came from different mandals brought to the notice of the Collector that they were making several rounds to tahsildar offices to secure 10-1 Adangal and other certificates. The Collector said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on constructing houses for the poor and the State government is ready to provide financial assitance under Jagananna Housing Colonies scheme. He urged the bankers to disburse loans to the poor liberally.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy received representations in Podalakuru mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 95 per cent of land issues were resolved in Sarvepalle constituency. He said that remaining five per cent were pending for various reasons including legal issues. The minister said that Land Ownership Rights provided to the farmers about 5,600 acres enjoying since two decades in Servepalle constituency.