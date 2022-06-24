Nellore : PM to visit Bhimavaram on July 4

Nellore : BJP state president Somu Veerraju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a programme in Bhimavaram on July 4 in connection with the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said BJP had deployed party leaders in all 7 mandals of Atmakur constituency restricting entry of ministers and legislators on the day of polling. He alleged that YSRCP leaders distributed money to the voters despite boasting about their strength in the state.

He said BJP will stage protests along with sarpanches over lack of funds to them from the state, which were received from the Centre for rural development. He said the first tranche of funds had been diverted and government is planning to repeat the same after it receives second instalment from the Centre. He said BJP leaders will stage protests until sarpanches get funds for the rural development.

He alleged that the government is not clearing dues of farmers after procuring paddy stocks from them. MLC V Narayana Reddy and others were also present on the occasion.