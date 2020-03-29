Nellore: Police deploy drone cameras to enforce lockdown

Nellore: City is now completely under lockdown with the police placing barricades across the roads and monitoring situation. Violators are not spared. Drone cameras have been deployed to monitoring the situation.

The police placed barricades at Atmakur Bus Stand, Kanaka Mahal Centre, Gandhi Statue, VR College Centre, Madras Bus Stand, KVR Petrol Bunk, Podalakur Road Centre, Vedayapalem, and Ayyappagudi Junction to prevent the youths from loitering on the streets.

Initially, the lockdown was relaxed between 6 am and 1 pm to enable the people to buy essential commodities and vegetables. Later, the district administration ensured that vegetables are sold at different places to ensure that there are no large gatherings at any place.

Local supermarkets and chain stores and popular grocery shops remain open between 6 am to 1 pm. The managers in these shops ensure that the social distance norms are followed by customers. Customers are made stand in queue and wear masks.

The customers are asked to clean their hands with sanitisers and undergo testing by thermal scanners. Only 20-25 customers are allowed into premises of the super markets at a time.

Mobile police teams, drone cameras connected to the command control room and vehicle checks are put in place. There are incidents of heated arguments between the police and people at some places.