Live
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
- PGMP survey to be held in limits of 35 police stations in Chittoor
- T-Hub incubates ten chip startups
- APSRTC rolls out AC electric bus services between Nellore, Tirupati
Nellore politics heat up ahead of Lokesh's Padayatra, TDP leaders meet Kotamreddy
Ahead of assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh in the next nine months, the politics are heated up across Andhra Pradesh.
Ahead of assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh in the next nine months, the politics are heated up across Andhra Pradesh. While coming to Nellore politics, the latest developments in the district are grabbing all the attention.
It is known that YSRCP leaders Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramnaraya Reddy were suspended from the party following alleged cross voting charges. The duo were maintaining distance from YSRCP. Against this backdrop, the two leaders were approached by the TDP leaders.
While Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was approached by former minister Amarnath Reddy, Party National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra and leaders Vemireddy Pattabhi and discussions were held on the future course of action. It seems they have asked Kotamreddy to extend support to Nara Lokesh's Padayatra.
Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has met TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad and held discussions.
The latest development has got high importance in Nellore ahead of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra to begin in the district from June 13. However, it remains to be seen whether the duo would join TDP and how the YSRCP would take the latest developments.