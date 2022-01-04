Nellore: Protect parents from fleecing by corporate edu institutions

Nellore: AP Parents Association appealed to Justice Kantha Rao, Chairman of AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC), to save students and their parents from the fleecing by Corporate Education Institutes with huge amount of fees.

The Parents Association leaders requested the Commission to arrange meetings of parents of students, revenue and education officials and verify the records of private educational institutes to fix justified fee structure.

The Association also asked the Commission to prevail upon the private and corporate educational institutions not to demand any fees from the students till the Commission fixes the fees structure.

Association functionary Sikharam Narahari requested the Commission to direct the private educational institutions to display the names of the teachers with their qualifications to ensure that only qualified teachers take the classes.

He underlined the need to form Vidya Committees with parents, officials from the education wing and management in every private educational institution with phone number to complain in case of collection of higher fee or harassment to students. He reminded the verdict of the High Court on fee structure.