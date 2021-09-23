Nellore: Ranganatha temple to get facelift with Rs 8 crore

Nellore: Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said the ancient Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy shrine in Nellore is being facelifted with Rs 8 crore soon. He disclosed this while taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of new board members for the temple on Thursday.

Among the Rs 8 crore, Rs 6 crore will be spent to give a facelift to the temple and Rs 2 crore will be used for a Mandapam on the premises. Anil said that he could not conduct the Praja Hakku programme during the last month because of some health issues and assured that he would resume the same from the first week of October. The Minister informed that the government will call tenders for the lining works of Jaffar Saheb Canal at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore within a month as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave nod for them. Similarly, tenders are being called for the second bridge on Penna River this month, he added.

Meanwhile, Ilapaka Sivakumar Achari took charge as Chairman of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple committee in the presence of the minister. Thummagunta Seshaiah, Sivagami, Ramadevi, Narasimha Charyulu, Chanduluru Ramesh, Srihari Reddy and temple chief priest Kidambi Jagannadha Acharyulu took oath as members of the committee.