Nellore: Respecting women should start from home

Nellore: In-charge District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said respecting rights of women should start from the home initially and they should be provided equal rights.

He addressed a programme arranged in the city by ICDS on Tuesday in connection with the International Women's Day and said role of women in the society is very crucial and one must respect them considering their selfless services.

Harendhira Prasad expressed concern over gender discrimination in society where families give priority to male children, disregarding equal rights of females. But, he said the situation has to be changed and the State government was focusing on the wellbeing of women providing support for their uplift. Housing scheme is one of such major steps empowering women as part of Navaratnalu programme and all the poor were being provided shelter through the scheme. YSR Aasara, Jagananna Thodu, Jagananna Chedodu, YSR Cheyutha and Amma Vodi schemes were meant for supporting women of the State for their encouragement, he said.

Disha Act also provided support to the victimised women to raise their voice against atrocities. The in-charge Collector said women should thank Chief Minister for his relentless efforts to empower them.

Joint Collector-Aasara KM Rosemond suggested women to discourage serials being telecast on TV channels that demoralise women in the society. She said women should strive hard for protecting their self-respect and proverbs also say society cherishes when women are respected.

DPO M Dhanalakshmi said that State government has provided 50 pc of reservations for women in local bodies which is a welcoming feature. She said even western countries also look at the country which respects traditions and culture being followed for ages. Women should utilise all available resources to achieve progress, she said.

The in-charge Collector handed over awards to the women who excelled in various fields. Prizes were also given to winners of competitions organised in connection with the day. DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, PD of DRDA Sambasiva Reddy, and other senior officials, students participated.